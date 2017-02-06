BRIEF-J Kumar Infraprojects March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 246 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.13 billion rupees
Feb 6 Banco Products India Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 151.2 million rupees versus profit 154.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 2.65 billion rupees versus 2.78 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lfeITC) Further company coverage:
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 246 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.13 billion rupees
* March quarter net loss 24.7 million rupees versus profit 199.4 million rupees year ago