BRIEF-Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole du Morbihan was summoned to appear before the Tribunal De Grande Instance de Vannes by some holders of non voting cooperative securities (CCIS)
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC:
Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Corp :
* To acquire Clarient Global LLC and Avox Limited
* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions
* The businesses will be integrated into Thomson Reuters portfolio of risk management, compliance and reference data offerings
* Clarient is a 'Know Your Customer' and client reference data platform; Avox is a supplier of legal entity data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC:
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.