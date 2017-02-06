Feb 6 DTE Energy Co -
* Reaffirms its 2017 operating earnings guidance of
$5.15-$5.46 per share and long term earnings per share growth
target of 5 pct - 7 pct
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Co and Spectra Energy remain committed to a 4th quarter
2017 in-service date Nexus gas transmission project
* On Feb 3, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not
issue certificate of public convenience and necessity for Nexus
project
Source text: [bit.ly/2jTHyXK]
