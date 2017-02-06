BRIEF-India's Puravankara March-qtr consol profit rises more than three fold
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees
Feb 6 Redefine International Plc :
* Continue to see robust occupational demand across our portfolio and active discussions are ongoing across all sectors
* Underlying trading across UK hotel portfolio improved markedly, following period of weaker trading towards middle of 2016 around the referendum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC: