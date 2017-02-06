BRIEF-India's High Energy Batteries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 23.6 million rupees versus profit35.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Astral Poly Technik Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 247.2 million rupees versus 151.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.56 billion rupees versus 3.17 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2ki8VhR Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 23.6 million rupees versus profit35.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 5.1 million rupees versus 1.8 million rupees year ago