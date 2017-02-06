BRIEF-Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole du Morbihan was summoned to appear before the Tribunal De Grande Instance de Vannes by some holders of non voting cooperative securities (CCIS)
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC:
Feb 6 Autobank Ag
* Prelim FY group net interest income increased to 8.29 million euros ($8.90 million), increase of 8.22 pct compared to the previous year (PY: 7.66 million euros)
* Prelim FY result from ordinary activities declined to 57 thousand euros (previous year: 143 thousand euros)
* FY consolidated net profit expected around 107,000 euros (2015: 35,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.