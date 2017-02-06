Feb 6 Honeywell Automation India Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 640.2 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 6.82 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 315.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.08 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2kENdFw) Further company coverage: