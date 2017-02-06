Feb 6 Tyson Foods Inc :
* Tyson Foods Inc - steps up EPS guidance to $4.90-$5.05
* Tyson Foods Inc - Q1 sales $9,182 million versus $9,152
million
* Qtrly net income per share attributable to Tyson $ 1.59
* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, pork segment's
operating margin should be around 12%
* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, beef segment's
operating margin should be around 5%
* Tyson Foods Inc sees capital expenditures to approximate
$1.0 billion for fiscal 2017
* Tyson foods - in fiscal 2017, USDA indicates domestic
protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) should
increase approximately 2-3%
* Tyson Foods - as co continues with integration of
Hillshire brands, expect to realize synergies of around $675
million in fiscal 2017 from acquisition
* Tyson Foods Inc - profit improvement plan for legacy
prepared foods business with some incremental synergies expected
to be realized in fiscal 2018
* Tyson Foods Inc - expect earnings cadence for remainder of
fiscal year to follow "more normal patterns, including
seasonality typical of our Q2"
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $9.05
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: