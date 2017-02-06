BRIEF-Iou Financial Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 6 Veracyte Inc
* Veracyte Inc - Palmetto GBA, a medicare administrative contractor (MAC), has finalized its coverage policy for percepta bronchial genomic classifier
* Veracyte Inc - developed through medicare moldx program, policy will become effective March 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua