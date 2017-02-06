BRIEF-India's IL&FS Transportation Networks posts March-qtr profit
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.60 billion rupees
Feb 6 Titagarh Wagons Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 32.8 million rupees versus loss 3.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 856.7 million rupees versus 980.1 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kEYaHh) Further company coverage:
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.60 billion rupees
May 29 State-run Coal India Ltd reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit, hurt by higher costs.