BRIEF-Mavshack launches videostreaming with Ooredoo Kuwait
* LAUNCHES VIDEOSTREAMING WITH OOREDOO KUWAIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 6 Suncorp Tech-profit Warning
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
* Turnaround from profit to loss was mainly attributable to unrealized fair value loss on held-for-trading investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LAUNCHES VIDEOSTREAMING WITH OOREDOO KUWAIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 2.9 million rupees versus loss 3.1 million rupees year ago