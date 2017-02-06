BRIEF-India's ONGC exec says increase in crude oil production not sustainable
* Exec says to produce 50 million metric standard cubic metres of gas from east coast by next fiscal
Feb 6 Meghmani Organics Ltd
* Says Upen Shah, chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company has resigned Source text: bit.ly/2kyzb5P Further company coverage:
* Exec says to produce 50 million metric standard cubic metres of gas from east coast by next fiscal
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus profit 67 million rupees year ago