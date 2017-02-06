Feb 6 Jetblue Airways Corp

* Q1 2017 available seat miles (ASMS) are estimated to increase 4.5 pct to 6.5 pct year-over-year

* Full year 2017 ASMS are estimated to increase 5.5 pct to 7.5 pct year-over-year, 1 point lower than our prior guidance

* Average stage length is projected to decrease year-over-year by approximately 2.5 pct for Q1 2017

* Sees full year 2017 capex $1,200 mln - $1,400 mln

* Sees FY 2017 casm ex-fuel 1.5 pct - 3.5 pct