BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings says unit and Shimao International Holdings enter equity transfer agreement
* Says unit to buy entire issued share capital of Perfect Run Group Ltd for rmb138.7 million
Feb 6 Times Property Holdings Ltd
* Group' s aggregated contracted sales for one month ended 31 january 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1.121 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit to buy entire issued share capital of Perfect Run Group Ltd for rmb138.7 million
* HJÄLPMEDELSCENTRALEN MEDELPUNKTEN HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018