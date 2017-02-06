BRIEF-Iou Financial Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 6 GobiMin Inc -
* Proposes to extend into 2017 normal course issuer bid, filed a further notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid with TSXV
* Bid will commence on or after February 12, 2017 and will end on February 11, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua