BRIEF-Iou Financial Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 6 Avrupa Minerals Ltd
* Avrupa Minerals accepts Slivovo study and approves C$8 mln drill program
* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - Avrupa now holds 15 pct of PMJSC, while byrnecut holds 85 pct, per original jv agreement signed in April 2014
* Avrupa Minerals - cost estimate for full 3-phase program, totaling 30,000 meters, is about C$ 8.3 million, of which co's share would be about C$ 1.25 million
* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - Avrupa has decided not to participate in funding of the program
* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - if Avrupa's share in PMJSC goes below 10 pct, Avrupa's interest will convert into a 2 pct net smelter royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua