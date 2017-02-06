BRIEF-Carlaw Capital says has agreed to acquire all of issued, outstanding shares in Capital Of Charrua
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua
Feb 6 Copper One Inc
* Copper One responds to the mern and commences mandamus proceedings against the MFFP in the superior court
* Copper One Inc - commenced mandamus proceedings in superior court of Quebec to force issuance of such permit by MFFP
* Copper One Inc - "points out that all of claims it holds are duly-registered under mining act in province of Québec" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua
May 29 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd