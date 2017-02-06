BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics names Stefan Blomsterberg new CEO
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL
Feb 6 Zealand Pharma A/S
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Results of phase II trial are expected mid 2017

KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.