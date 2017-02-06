BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings says unit and Shimao International Holdings enter equity transfer agreement
* Says unit to buy entire issued share capital of Perfect Run Group Ltd for rmb138.7 million
Feb 6 Ansa Yatirim :
* To increase share capital to 21.0 million lira ($5.70 million) from 10.0 million lira through private placement
* New shares will be subscribed for Mine Tozlu in return to pay back the company's debt to Mine Tozlu
* HJÄLPMEDELSCENTRALEN MEDELPUNKTEN HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018