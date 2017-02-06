Feb 6 Ansa Yatirim :

* To increase share capital to 21.0 million lira ($5.70 million) from 10.0 million lira through private placement

* New shares will be subscribed for Mine Tozlu in return to pay back the company's debt to Mine Tozlu

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6848 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)