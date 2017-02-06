Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling -Inc
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - not anticipating material
changes to base cost trend in the coming quarters - conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling -says expects "a recovery either
in 2019 or 2020" - conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling says pricing pressure will
continue to "remain out there for a period of time" - conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - says will continue to see
fixtures awarded at what is "essentially close to break even" -
conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - "can't say at this moment of
time that we are seeing an relief in pressure from a pricing
perspective" - conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - "despite some stabilization in
the price of oil, we have yet to see a floor in the declining
demand of deepwater assets"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: