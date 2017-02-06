BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 6 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :
* Co intends to sell c.28 million ascension a shares to Meago Asset Managers Proprietary Limited at 4.05 rand per share
* Says deal is worth 113.4 mln rand to be settled in cash
* Co to sell entire stake in Ascension Properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)