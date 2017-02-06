BRIEF-TA Enterprise says qtrly net profit 83.2 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 198.3 million rgt; year-ago qtrly net loss 80.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2s6epy5) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 China Child Care Corporation Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of Convertible Notes
* Company and Ever Smart Capital entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Company has agreed to acquire convertible notes at a consideration equivalent to principal amount of hk$58.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 198.3 million rgt; year-ago qtrly net loss 80.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2s6epy5) Further company coverage:
* Redesignated Khairul Idham Bin Ismail as non-executive chairman Source text :(http://bit.ly/2r4c4oL) Further company coverage: