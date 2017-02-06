Feb 6 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* Expects to report a NAVPS of between 1.63 rand and 1.68 rand as at Nov. 30, 2016 being an increase of 4 pct-7 pct since interim reporting date of May 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)