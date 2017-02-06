BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
Feb 6 Banca Generali SpA :
* Total net inflows in January at 460 million euros ($493.53 million)
* Net inflows of managed products in January at 319 million euros
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share