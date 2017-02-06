BRIEF-GWS Production Q1 net turnover at SEK 3.2 million
* Q1 NET TURNOVER SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 6 Kudelski SA :
* Nagra announced an agreement with Altice USA
* Nagra will provide Altice USA with content protection and innovation platform to enable encryption and content security for its HD and 4K offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET TURNOVER SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with Guizhou Radio Film&TV Media Group on IPTV new media and tourism business