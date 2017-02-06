Feb 6 Wereldhave NV :

* Wereldhave refinances 300 million euros ($321.93 million) syndicated revolving credit facility at improved terms

* Refinanced its 2014 300 million euros syndicated revolving credit facility with new 300 million euros syndicated revolving credit facility pushing maturity out to Feb 2022

* New facility takes advantage of favourable market conditions, features two one-year extension options and includes a 100 million euros accordion feature Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)