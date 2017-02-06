BRIEF-Niche Capital Emas says Khairul Idham Bin Ismail redesignated as non-executive chairman
* Redesignated Khairul Idham Bin Ismail as non-executive chairman Source text :(http://bit.ly/2r4c4oL) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Gaztransport et Technigaz SA :
* Receives an order from Samsung heavy industries to equip a new floating storage and regasification unit
* Vessels will be built at Shi's shipyards in south korea, on behalf of höegh lng holdings ltd. Each fsru will have a storage capacity of 170,000 m3 and a regasification capacity of 750 mmscf/day
* Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for may 2019 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 15 May unit was granted by Securities And Futures Commission Of Hong Kong a licence to carry out type 4 regulated activity under sfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: