Feb 6 Tessi SA :

* Q4 revenue 103.7 million euros ($111.31 million) versus 77.4 million euros year ago, up 33,9 pct

* FY revenue 403.9 million euros versus 290.1 million euros year ago, up 39.2 pct

* Says to keep in 2017 it's policy of innovation and acquisition of new complementary expertise Source text: bit.ly/2kemDQj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)