BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics names Stefan Blomsterberg new CEO
Stefan Blomsterberg takes over as CEO as of Aug 8, 2017 after Carl Ekvall
Feb 6 Diaxonhit SA :
* Successful capital increase oversubscribed 1.6 times, successful step 1 for the acquisition of Eurobio
* Full exercise of the extension clause bringing the total gross proceeds to 8.9 million euros ($9.55 million)
* Total demand of 12.0 million euros (of which more than 1.3 million within the priority period)
40 516 009 new shares to be issued ($1 = 0.9318 euros)
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.