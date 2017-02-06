BRIEF-Marushohotta says Yamano Holdings cuts voting power to 9.1 pct
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
Feb 6 PAREF SA :
* PAREF announces it enters into exclusivity talk with Fosun Property Holdings
* Fosun wants to acquire four shareholders of PAREF (APICIL, GESCO, MO1 and the Lévy-Lambert group), representing 50.01 pct of the capital and voting rights
* PAREF granted Fosun Property Holdings limited a period of exclusivity
* If negotiations are successful, acquisition will be followed by filing of a simplified tender offer at the unit price from 75 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago