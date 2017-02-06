Feb 6 PAREF SA :

* PAREF announces it enters into exclusivity talk with Fosun Property Holdings

* Fosun wants to acquire four shareholders of PAREF (APICIL, GESCO, MO1 and the Lévy-Lambert group), representing 50.01 pct of the capital and voting rights

* PAREF granted Fosun Property Holdings limited a period of exclusivity

* If negotiations are successful, acquisition will be followed by filing of a simplified tender offer at the unit price from 75 euros per share