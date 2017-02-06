Feb 6 BC Partners

* BC Partners announces intention to sell 20 million ordinary shares in Com Hem Holding Ab, held by an indirect investment holding company, Norcell S.À.R.L

* BC Partners - placing shares represent approximately 10.6 pct of the company's issued share capital

* BC Partners - assuming all shares in placing are sold, BC Partners will continue to hold 38.9 million shares, or c.20.6 percent of company's share capital Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)