BRIEF-GWS Production Q1 net turnover at SEK 3.2 million
* Q1 NET TURNOVER SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 6 BC Partners
* BC Partners announces intention to sell 20 million ordinary shares in Com Hem Holding Ab, held by an indirect investment holding company, Norcell S.À.R.L
* BC Partners - placing shares represent approximately 10.6 pct of the company's issued share capital
* BC Partners - assuming all shares in placing are sold, BC Partners will continue to hold 38.9 million shares, or c.20.6 percent of company's share capital Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 NET TURNOVER SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with Guizhou Radio Film&TV Media Group on IPTV new media and tourism business