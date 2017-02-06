UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 6 Spineguard SA :
* Extends the utility of its dynamic surgical guidance (DSG) technology platform by receiving US patent for "Bone Quality Measurement" application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high