Ivory Coast to issue $1 bln Eurobond next month -FinMin
ABIDJAN, May 29 Ivory Coast, Africa's fastest growing economy last year, will issue a $1 billion Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Adama Kone told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Azul SA:
* Azul SA files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Azul SA says have applied to list ADSs on NYSE
* Azul SA says intend to use a portion of the proceeds from this global offering to pay down approximately R$333 million of debt Source text (bit.ly/2kknf9v)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)