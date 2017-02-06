BRIEF-Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
Feb 6 BML Investment Partners L.P.:
* BML Investment Partners, L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Richardson Electronics Ltd as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jV407D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua