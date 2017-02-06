BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings says unit and Shimao International Holdings enter equity transfer agreement
* Says unit to buy entire issued share capital of Perfect Run Group Ltd for rmb138.7 million
Feb 6 Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd :
* Results of rights offer - successful raising of R289 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says unit to buy entire issued share capital of Perfect Run Group Ltd for rmb138.7 million
* HJÄLPMEDELSCENTRALEN MEDELPUNKTEN HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018