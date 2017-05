Feb 6 Verity Health System:

* VERITY HEALTH SYSTEM NOTIFIES PATIENTS OF DATA INCIDENT

* VERITY HEALTH SYSTEM - NOTIFYING MORE THAN 9,000 INDIVIDUALS THAT THEIR PERSONAL INFORMATION MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED BY AN "UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY"

* VERITY HEALTH SYSTEM-PATIENT INFORMATION, DATED BETWEEN 2010 AND 2014, INCLUDES PATIENT NAMES, DATES OF BIRTH, MEDICAL RECORD NUMBERS, ADDRESSES

* VERITY HEALTH SYSTEM - THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT PATIENT INFORMATION WAS USED IN AN "UNAUTHORIZED FASHION"

* VERITY HEALTH SYSTEM - "INFORMATION DOES NOT INCLUDE SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS OR FULL CREDIT CARD INFORMATION"

* VERITY HEALTH SYSTEM- AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY ACCESS OCCURRED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2015 AND JANUARY 2017

* VERITY HEALTH SYSTEM - OFFERING A CALL CENTER TO ANSWER QUESTIONS, AS WELL AS CREDIT MONITORING SERVICES, FREE OF CHARGE, FOR A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR

* VERITY HEALTH SYSTEM-PATIENT INFORMATION INVOLVED ALSO INCLUDES EMAIL ADDRESSES, PHONE NUMBERS AND LAST FOUR DIGITS OF CREDIT CARD NUMBERS

* VERITY HEALTH SYSTEM-WORKING WITH A CYBER-SECURITY FIRM TO FURTHER EVALUATE INTEGRITY OF OUR INFORMATION SYSTEMS

* VERITY HEALTH-ON JAN 6, CO'S OFFICIALS DETECTED UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY ACCESSED VERITY MEDICAL FOUNDATION-SAN JOSE MEDICAL GROUP WEBSITE Source text for Eikon: