BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 6 HB Fuller Co
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2kjWpyo) Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.