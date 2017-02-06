BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Feb 6 Caixabank SA :
* Bookrunner says books will close at 7.30pm uk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.