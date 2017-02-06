BRIEF-Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
Feb 6 U.S. Department of Justice:
* Says TeamHealth Holdings to pay $60 million to settle Medicare and Medicaid false claims act allegations
* As part of settlement, TeamHealth entered into five-year corporate integrity agreement covering company's Hospital Medicine division Source text - (bit.ly/2keOHCY) Further company coverage:
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua