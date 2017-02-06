BRIEF-Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
Feb 6 Paradice Investment Management
* Paradice Investment Management reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Crawford & Co as of December 31, 2016- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua