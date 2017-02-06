BRIEF-Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
Feb 6 Raymond James Financial Inc :
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
* Elected to redeem all 6.90 pct senior notes due 2042 on March 15; principal amount outstanding of the notes is $350 million
* Redemption price of notes will be equal to 100 percent of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua