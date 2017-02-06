BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Trivago Nv
* Foxhaven Asset Management LP reports 8.7 percent passive stake in Trivago N.V. as of Jan 25 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)