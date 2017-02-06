Feb 6 AmeriGas Partners LP

* AmeriGas Partners, L.P. prices issuance of new notes

* AmeriGas Partners LP- Wholly owned subsidiary, AmeriGas Finance Corp will issue $525 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due 2027

* AmeriGas Partners - Proceeds to be used to finance AmeriGas Partners' tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.00% senior notes due 2022