Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Funds advised by Bc Partners completes sale of 25 million shares in com hem holding ab - Bookrunner

* Funds advised by BC Partners, Norcell completes sale of 25 million shares at SEK 91.00/placing share - Bookrunner

* Transaction was multiple times oversubscribed at the placing price - Bookrunner

* Following offering, Norcell will continue to hold about 33.9 million shares, representing about 17.9% of issued share capital of the company - Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)