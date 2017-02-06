BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 (Reuters)
* Funds advised by Bc Partners completes sale of 25 million shares in com hem holding ab - Bookrunner
* Funds advised by BC Partners, Norcell completes sale of 25 million shares at SEK 91.00/placing share - Bookrunner
* Transaction was multiple times oversubscribed at the placing price - Bookrunner
* Following offering, Norcell will continue to hold about 33.9 million shares, representing about 17.9% of issued share capital of the company - Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)