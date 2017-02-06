BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc issues statement in response to Marcato
* Buffalo Wild Wings - "has engaged numerous times, in person and telephonically, with Marcato since learning of its investment in Buffalo Wild Wings"
* Buffalo Wild Wings-governance committee of board will review Marcato's nomination notice in accordance with company's corporate governance guidelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share