BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Invitation Homes Inc
* Invitation Homes Inc- Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP, unit of co, entered into revolving credit and term loan agreement - SEC Filing
* Invitation Homes- Credit agreement provides for $1 billion revolving credit facility which will mature on Feb 6, 2021
* Invitation Homes- Credit agreement also provides for $1.5 billion term loan facility which will mature on February 6, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2kflSX7] Further company coverage:
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)