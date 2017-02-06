Feb 6 Invitation Homes Inc

* Invitation Homes Inc- Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP, unit of co, entered into revolving credit and term loan agreement - SEC Filing

* Invitation Homes- Credit agreement provides for $1 billion revolving credit facility which will mature on Feb 6, 2021

* Invitation Homes- Credit agreement also provides for $1.5 billion term loan facility which will mature on February 6, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2kflSX7] Further company coverage: