BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Mobile Embrace Ltd
* FY 2017 guidance revised lower
* FY MBE group revenue is estimated to be $52m and EBITDA to be between $5 mln and $6 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment