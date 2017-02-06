BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 KKR & CO LP :
* PAAMCO and KKR Prisma form strategic partnership to create new liquid alternatives investment firm
* KKR Prisma - KKR Prisma and PAAMCO will combine to form a new firm, Paamco Prisma Holdings, which will have over $30 billion in assets
* KKR Prisma - combined business will be majority employee-owned with employees of PAAMCO and KKR Prisma owning 60.1pct of combined business
* KKR Prisma - KKR to retaini a 39.9pct ownership stake as a long-term strategic partner in the combined business
* KKR Prisma - combined business will be jointly run by Jane Buchan, co-founder and ceo of PAAMCO, and Girish Reddy, co-founder of KKR Prisma and head of KKR hedge funds
* KKR Prisma - pro forma for this transaction, KKR'S hedge fund strategic partnerships would have approximately $74 billion in assets under management or advisement in aggregate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)