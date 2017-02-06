Feb 6 Phibro Animal Health Corp
* Phibro Animal Health Corporation reports second quarter
* Phibro Animal Health Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share
$0.34
* Phibro Animal Health Corporation qtrly adjusted diluted
earnings per share $0.39
* Phibro Animal Health Corporation qtrly net sales of $192
million, equal to prior year
* Phibro Animal Health Corporation says have reaffirmed
financial guidance for fiscal year 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $192.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
