BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 AvalonBay Communities Inc
* AvalonBay Communities reports on fire at Avalon Maplewood in Maplewood, New Jersey
* AvalonBay Communities Inc says fire occurred on February 4, 2017 at co's Avalon Maplewood Apartment Community located in Maplewood, New Jersey
* AvalonBay Communities Inc says community, which is currently under construction, was unoccupied at time of incident
* AvalonBay Communities Inc says cause of fire is under investigation
* AvalonBay -Believes losses caused by fire will be substantially covered by insurance program
* AvalonBay -Believes losses caused by fire will not have material effect on company's financial condition or results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)