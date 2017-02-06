Feb 6 AvalonBay Communities Inc

* AvalonBay Communities Inc says fire occurred on February 4, 2017 at co's Avalon Maplewood Apartment Community located in Maplewood, New Jersey

* AvalonBay Communities Inc says community, which is currently under construction, was unoccupied at time of incident

* AvalonBay Communities Inc says cause of fire is under investigation

* AvalonBay -Believes losses caused by fire will be substantially covered by insurance program

* AvalonBay -Believes losses caused by fire will not have material effect on company's financial condition or results of operations